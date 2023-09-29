Girona coach speaks about the team's fantastic results

Girona head coach Michel shared his thoughts on his team's current leadership in La Liga.

As you know, the team has never lost in seven rounds of the new season. She currently has six wins and one draw. “Girona” is one point ahead of its closest pursuer in the standings.

According to Michel, six wins in a row is an impressive result, especially in the top division.

"Success is linked to the way the team plays on the pitch. The upcoming match against Real Madrid on Saturday will be a big occasion for Girona and I ask my players to enjoy this moment and focus solely on the game. Our opponents this evening will be one of the the best teams in the world," he said.

At the same time, the specialist admitted that leadership in the championship is something important and magnificent.

“The team must continue to develop and help the club move forward. This may help attract new players. It is necessary to move forward and not stop at the successes achieved,” he said.