Predicted squads for El Clasico

Today, 05:33
Robert Sykes
Predicted squads for El Clasico Image from espn.com/Author unknown

Today, the first "El Clásico" of the current season will take place. Due to the renovation of their home ground, "Camp Nou," Barcelona will have to host Real Madrid at the "Olympic Stadium."

This match is the centerpiece of the eleventh round of La Liga and arguably the most significant game of the first half of the season. The reputable Spanish publication Marca has already provided provisional lineups for the teams ahead of the match.

Barcelona has a lengthy list of injured players, and Xavi hopes that at least some players will be able to participate in today's match. Key players in the infirmary include Robert Lewandowski, who is recovering from an ankle sprain, Rafinha due to a muscular injury, and Frenkie de Jong, who is also dealing with an ankle issue.

Carlo Ancelotti only has doubts about whether Jude Bellingham will be able to play after requesting a substitution in the match against Sporting Braga due to muscle discomfort. However, he confirmed to Spanish television that the Englishman will play.

  • Predicted Real Madrid lineup:

Kepa, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy, Chuaeme, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, and Rodrigo

  • Predicted Barcelona lineup:

Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, Romeu, Gundogan, Torres, Joao Felix, and Lopez

Just a reminder, the match kicks off today at 16:15 Central European Time. Dailysports has prepared information on where to watch the match in your country.

