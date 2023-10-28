RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news King Jude. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Real Madrid 1-2

King Jude. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Real Madrid 1-2

Football news Today, 17:42
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
King Jude. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Real Madrid 1-2 Photo: realmadrid.com / Author unknown

Barcelona hosted the first El Clasico of the new season. Camp Nou could not host this match due to reconstruction, so the game was held at the Olympic Stadium in the Catalan capital.

Barça scored quickly thanks to Ilkay Gündogan. Throughout the first half and the beginning of the second, Xavi's team looked the obvious favorite. It seemed that the victory from the hosts would not go anywhere. However, Real's summer newcomer Jude Bellingham had his say: the British legionnaire scored two goals: the first with a shot from outside the penalty area, and the second - he beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen at close range.

Aside from Bellingham, attention was turned to Luka Modric today. The Real veteran broke the record of the oldest player who took the field in El Clasico. By the way, the game against Barcelona became for the player 500th in the shirt "merengues". In addition to him from the legionnaires of such an indicator in one of the greatest clubs in the world reached only three: Frenchman Karim Benzema, as well as Brazilians Roberto Carlos and Marcelo.

Barcelona - Real Madrid 1-2
Goals: Gundogan 6 - Bellingham 68, Bellingham 90+2

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico Football news Today, 15:03 How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:32 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:25 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Motorsport News Today, 18:13 F1. Qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix: Two first places for Ferrari, Norris is the last Football news Today, 17:42 King Jude. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Real Madrid 1-2 Football news Today, 16:55 Juventus snatch a victory over Verona Basketball news Today, 16:15 Toronto - Philadelphia, Phoenix - Utah. NBA game day preview Football news Today, 15:43 Serhou Guirassy’s contract specifies a ridiculous amount of compensation Boxing News Today, 15:10 Fury vs Ngannou - War of Words Football news Today, 15:03 How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico Football news Today, 14:37 Wolverhampton and Newcastle played to a draw in a high-scoring match Football news Today, 14:32 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:25 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Sport Predictions
Football 29 oct 2023 Brest vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 PSV vs Ajax prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Brighton vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Luton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Inter vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023