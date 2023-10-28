King Jude. Highlights of the match Barcelona - Real Madrid 1-2

Barcelona hosted the first El Clasico of the new season. Camp Nou could not host this match due to reconstruction, so the game was held at the Olympic Stadium in the Catalan capital.

Barça scored quickly thanks to Ilkay Gündogan. Throughout the first half and the beginning of the second, Xavi's team looked the obvious favorite. It seemed that the victory from the hosts would not go anywhere. However, Real's summer newcomer Jude Bellingham had his say: the British legionnaire scored two goals: the first with a shot from outside the penalty area, and the second - he beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen at close range.

Aside from Bellingham, attention was turned to Luka Modric today. The Real veteran broke the record of the oldest player who took the field in El Clasico. By the way, the game against Barcelona became for the player 500th in the shirt "merengues". In addition to him from the legionnaires of such an indicator in one of the greatest clubs in the world reached only three: Frenchman Karim Benzema, as well as Brazilians Roberto Carlos and Marcelo.

Barcelona - Real Madrid 1-2

Goals: Gundogan 6 - Bellingham 68, Bellingham 90+2