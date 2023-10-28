Modric played his 500th match for Real Madrid and became the oldest player in El Clasico

Real Madrid's midfielder Luka Modric has broken another age-related record. He achieved an incredible milestone today in the match against Barcelona and has now etched his name into the history of the Real Madrid.

By stepping onto the field in today's match, Modric became the oldest player ever to have played in El Clásico. In doing so, he surpassed Paco Buyo, another great player in Real Madrid's history, who previously held this record. Buyo played in El Clásico on February 10, 1996, at the age of 38 years and 38 days. Luka Modric took the field in the match against Barcelona at the age of 38 years and 47 days, setting a new benchmark.

Modric also played his 500th official match for Real Madrid. The Croatian became the 15th player in the club's history to achieve this milestone and only the fourth foreign player to do so, following Benzema, Marcelo, and Roberto Carlos.

Just a reminder, today Real won against Barcelona in an away game during the 11th round of La Liga.