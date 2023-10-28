RU RU NG NG
Main News

Real Madrid secured a victory over Barcelona thanks to Bellingham's brace

Football news Today, 12:16
Oliver White
Real Madrid secured a victory over Barcelona thanks to Bellingham's brace Photo: twitter.com/LaLiga/ Author unknown

During the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, another El Clásico took place, with Barcelona hosting Real Madrid on their home turf.

Despite all their squad issues, the hosts looked more threatening in the first half. Ilkay Gündogan took advantage of Real Madrid's defensive disarray and a mistake by Alaba, opening the scoring in the sixth minute. Interestingly, this was the only shot on target in the first half.

In the second half, Robert Lewandowski, who had been sidelined for almost a month due to injury, made an appearance on the field. Real Madrid appeared stronger in the second half as they needed to make a comeback. In the 69th minute, Jude Bellingham took center stage, equalizing the score with a fantastic strike from about 25 meters out. This goal marked Bellingham's 9th of the season in La Liga at just 20 years old. And in the 92nd minute, Jude, not without a bit of luck, snatched the victory for his team.

Barcelona - Real Madrid - 1:2

Goals: 1:0 - Gundogan 6, 1:1 - Bellingham 69, 1:2 - Bellingham 90+2.

It should be noted that the teams haven't played to a draw in La Liga since December 2019.

Real Madrid will remain the leader of La Liga after this match.

