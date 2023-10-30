Ancelotti surprised by Bellingham's performance and calls him a 'veteran'

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti gave his opinion on the performance of midfielder Jude Bellingham.

It is reasonable to mention that in the match against Barcelona in the Spanish Championship, the young Englishman scored two goals and brought victory to his team with a score of 2:1.

Ancelotti noted that Bellingham was very effective in the game. He praised him for the goals, especially the first one, and also for his good positioning for the second goal.

“The team is surprised by Bellingham's performance, especially his scoring. He scores a lot of goals, which is impressive considering his age. Look at his shot from range. Bellingham had never scored so many goals from outside the box before. Bellingham looks like a veteran and is very positive," the Italian said.

This season, 20-year-old Bellingham has played in 13 matches across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and making three assists.