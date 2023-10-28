Bellingham is the main star of the match. The player ratings for El Clasico have been revealed

Before the first El Clasico of the new season, Barcelona were only third place in the La Liga table and were considered by experts to be the underdog in this confrontation. However, Ilkay Gundogan's quick goal turned almost all the predictions upside down. However, in the second half, the Jude Bellingham's factor played its role: the British forward with a fantastic long-range shot first equalized the score, and in add time scored the winning goal for Real.

Such a performance from the Englishman obviously made him the main star of the game. The famous analytical portal Whoscored named Bellingham the best player of the game with a score of 8.2. Jude had 92% of accurate passes and two shots on goal, both of which were goals.

The second and third stars of the match with the highest ratings were two more Real Madrid players: Antonio Rüdiger and Eduardo Kamawinga received a rating of 7.2.

The worst player of the match according to analysts was Robert Lewandowski: the Polish forward of Barcelona for the first time after the injury came on the field in the second half and received a score of 5.7.

Earlier we reported that Luka Modric became the oldest player who played in El Clasico.