Bellingham repeats a unique achievement in El Clasico, held for 76 years

English striker Jude Bellingham becomes the new leader of Real Madrid from the very first matches. The British forward has already scored 13 goals in 13 matches. However, the forward showed himself most of all in El Clasico against Barcelona.

Catalans thanks to Ilkay Gundogan scored at the beginning of the game and led in the score until the middle of the second half. But then Bellingham scored the first goal of the game with a fantastic long-range shot. And in additional time brought Real a 2-1 victory. Thus, Jude made a brace in his debut El Clasico.

Last time a footballer debuted in El Clasico at Camp Nou with two goals more than 70 years ago. On March 30, 1947, Pedro Arsuaga made his El Clasico debut for Barcelona and scored a brace.

By the way, the last player to score a double in El Clasico in La Liga was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: he scored two goals for Barça at Real Madrid in October 2022. The last Madrid player to score an away double against Barcelona was Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2012.