RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Lamin Yamal broke a record that had stood for 121 years

Lamin Yamal broke a record that had stood for 121 years

Football news Today, 14:03
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Lamin Yamal broke a record that had stood for 121 years Photo: twitter.com/FCBarcelona/ Author unknown

Today, in the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, another El Clásico took place: Barcelona hosted Real Madrid at their home stadium. The visitors managed to snatch a victory at the end of the match, thanks to a brace by Jude Bellingham.

However, another interesting event occurred in this match. Lamin Yamal appeared on the field in the second half and set another age-related record. Coming on as a substitute in the 77th minute for João Cancelo, the Spaniard became the youngest player in the history of El Clásico.

The record had stood for 121 years and belonged to Alfonso Albéniz, who, in 1902, played in El Clásico at the age of 16 years and 132 days. Today, Yamal took to the field at the age of 16 years and 107 days.

We previously reported that Luka Modric became the oldest player in El Clasico history.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico Football news Today, 15:03 How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico
The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:32 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round
The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:25 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round
Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Girona secures victory in the final minutes and takes the top spot in La Liga
Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace Football news Yesterday, 17:01 Tottenham narrowly triumphed over Crystal Palace
A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic Football news Yesterday, 16:13 A miss from the Serbian. Al-Hilal defeated Al-Ahli with goals from Milinkoviс-Saviс and Mitrovic
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 15:10 Fury vs Ngannou - War of Words Football news Today, 15:03 How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico Football news Today, 14:37 Wolverhampton and Newcastle played to a draw in a high-scoring match Football news Today, 14:32 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:25 The Premier League of South Africa: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 14:03 Lamin Yamal broke a record that had stood for 121 years Football news Today, 14:01 Bellingham is the main star of the match. The player ratings for El Clasico have been revealed Football news Today, 13:30 Bellingham repeats a unique achievement in El Clasico, held for 76 years Football news Today, 13:17 Modric played his 500th match for Real Madrid and became the oldest player in El Clasico Hockey news Today, 12:50 Boston - Detroit, Vancouver - Rangers. NHL game day previews
Sport Predictions
Football Today Fortaleza vs LDU Quito prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing Today Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 PSV vs Ajax prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Brighton vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Aston Villa vs Luton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023 Football 29 oct 2023 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023