Lamin Yamal broke a record that had stood for 121 years

Today, in the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, another El Clásico took place: Barcelona hosted Real Madrid at their home stadium. The visitors managed to snatch a victory at the end of the match, thanks to a brace by Jude Bellingham.

However, another interesting event occurred in this match. Lamin Yamal appeared on the field in the second half and set another age-related record. Coming on as a substitute in the 77th minute for João Cancelo, the Spaniard became the youngest player in the history of El Clásico.

The record had stood for 121 years and belonged to Alfonso Albéniz, who, in 1902, played in El Clásico at the age of 16 years and 132 days. Today, Yamal took to the field at the age of 16 years and 107 days.

