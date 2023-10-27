Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

RU RU NG NG
Football news
In the eleventh round of La Liga in Spain, we expect the first El Clasico of the new football season! Barcelona approaches this match in the status of the reigning champion of the country, but after ten rounds of the league Catalans occupy only third place in the table. Real Madrid last season became vice-champion of Spain and wants to return the title: before the beginning of the eleventh round "meringues" leaders of La Liga.

The last time the rivals met was in July 2023 during the off-season. In Arlington (USA) Barça destroyed their rival 3-0 (Dembele, Lopez, Torres), and Vinicius as part of Real also missed the penalty.

However, it was an unofficial game: now the responsibility for the result will be much greater. Real know very well how to win in Catalonia. The last official match between these rivals, when Barça were the home team, ended in a 4-0 victory for Real.

The match between Barcelona and Real will not take place at Camp Nou - Barcelona's home stadium is under renovation. This game will be hosted by Barcelona's other arena: the Estadi Olimpic.

The game will take place on Saturday, October 28, and will kick off at 16:15 CET.

Below we have prepared for you information where to watch this game in your country, as well as a map with kick-offs in different parts of the world.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - TSN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - not available in the UK
  • United States - ESPN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Barbados - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Belize - Sportmax, ESPN, Sky
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Cayman Islands - Sportmax, ESPN
  • China - Migu
  • Dominica - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Fiji - Digicel
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Hong Kong - Now TV
  • India - Sports 18/MTV, A Sports
  • Ireland - Premier Sports
  • Israel - One
  • Jamaica - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Digicel
  • Panama - Sky
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Samoa - Digicel
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • Solomon Islands - Digicel, Sky Pacific
  • South Sudan - SupeSport
  • Sudan - SupeSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Sportmax, ESPN
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Photo: FC Barcelona / Author unknown
