ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change

Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change

The club debates opening up to external investors.
Football news Today, 14:37
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change Photo: x.com/BashirAhmaad

Tensions have erupted within Real Madrid as internal discussions heat up over the club's future direction. At the upcoming shareholders' meeting, a proposal will be considered to partially open up club capital to external investors—a move that could fundamentally alter the management structure of the royal club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the leadership is split. On one side are a segment of the board of directors and general manager José Ángel Sánchez, supported by Enrique Pérez, the club president’s brother. On the other side stand Florentino Pérez himself and his confidant Anas Laghrari, co-founder of A22 and one of the architects behind the European Super League project.

The main issue at stake: what will Real Madrid look like in the future? One faction is pushing to preserve the club’s traditional model of governance, while the other backs the initiative from Pérez and Laghrari to transform the club into a joint-stock sports company, with the Real Foundation holding 51% of the capital and the remaining 49% distributed among club members.

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid already has two subsidiary structures—one manages the Santiago Bernabéu's commercial projects through the American company Legends, while the other is responsible for the club’s sporting facilities. The key question now is whether Pérez’s project will garner enough support at the general shareholders’ meeting—because their decision will determine whether the club embarks on a new era of corporate governance.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
"We'll talk about it in private" - Xabi Alonso on Vinicius' reaction after being substituted Football news Today, 14:29 "We'll talk about it in private" - Xabi Alonso on Vinicius' reaction after being substituted
Carvajal kept his promise. After the final whistle, he confronted Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 13:58 Carvajal kept his promise. After the final whistle, he went to confront Lamine Yamal
Flick suffers first defeat as Xabi Alonso makes El Clásico history Football news Today, 13:57 Flick suffers first defeat as Xabi Alonso makes El Clásico history
Emotional finish to the match! Pedri sent off, then a mass brawl erupts Football news Today, 13:31 Dramatic ending to the match! The referee sends off Pedri, sparking a massive brawl
Vinicius outraged by substitution. Controversial Brazilian refuses to shake Alonso's hand and heads straight to the dressing room Football news Today, 13:08 Vinicius outraged by substitution. Controversial Brazilian refuses to shake Alonso's hand and heads straight to the dressing room
This hasn't happened in 34 years! Mbappé misses penalty in El Clásico Football news Today, 12:45 This hasn't happened in 34 years! Mbappé misses penalty in El Clásico
Related Team News
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Memes Capture the El Clásico Reactions Football news Today, 13:23 Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Memes Capture the El Clásico Reactions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores