Opinions divided. A brewing conflict at Real Madrid over management model change

The club debates opening up to external investors.

Tensions have erupted within Real Madrid as internal discussions heat up over the club's future direction. At the upcoming shareholders' meeting, a proposal will be considered to partially open up club capital to external investors—a move that could fundamentally alter the management structure of the royal club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the leadership is split. On one side are a segment of the board of directors and general manager José Ángel Sánchez, supported by Enrique Pérez, the club president’s brother. On the other side stand Florentino Pérez himself and his confidant Anas Laghrari, co-founder of A22 and one of the architects behind the European Super League project.

The main issue at stake: what will Real Madrid look like in the future? One faction is pushing to preserve the club’s traditional model of governance, while the other backs the initiative from Pérez and Laghrari to transform the club into a joint-stock sports company, with the Real Foundation holding 51% of the capital and the remaining 49% distributed among club members.

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid already has two subsidiary structures—one manages the Santiago Bernabéu's commercial projects through the American company Legends, while the other is responsible for the club’s sporting facilities. The key question now is whether Pérez’s project will garner enough support at the general shareholders’ meeting—because their decision will determine whether the club embarks on a new era of corporate governance.