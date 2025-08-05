Official: Thomas Partey rejects all allegations and is released on bail

The court decided not to keep the player in custody.

Details: It was revealed today that 32-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been released on bail in a case concerning possible rape and acts of sexual violence.

The player himself denies any guilt and claims these accusations are purely for financial gain and blackmail.

This court decision could bring Partey closer to an official move to Villarreal, who are seriously considering offering him a full contract.

Despite his release, the investigation into Partey's case is ongoing.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian had previously been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Investigators believe the incidents occurred between 2021 and 2022.

