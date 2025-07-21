RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arteta believes Arsenal acted correctly in the Partey case

Arteta believes Arsenal acted correctly in the Partey case

He trusts his club.
Today, 07:20
Liam Garcia
Arteta believes Arsenal acted correctly in the Partey case Getty Images

The public was outraged by the fact that, despite rape allegations against Thomas Partey surfacing back in 2022, Arsenal did not respond in any way. The Gunners' head coach, Mikel Arteta, addressed the issue.

Details: Previously, Arsenal stated that Partey's contract expired on June 30, before the accusations became public, so the club had nothing to comment on. Arteta believes the club acted appropriately.

Quote: “The club made its position very clear in its statement. This is a legally very complex situation, and I can't comment on it. Did the club act correctly? Absolutely, one hundred percent yes,” Arteta told The Athletic.

Reminder: The 32-year-old Ghanaian has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Investigators believe these incidents occurred in 2021–2022. The first report of the alleged crime was made in February 2022, at which point London police launched an investigation.

