Dailysports Predictions Football Emperors Cup Japan Predictions Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals?

Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/FcMachidaZelvia
Machida Zelvia
06 aug 2025, 05:30
- : -
Japan,
Kyoto Sanga FC
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the Round of 16 of the Emperor's Cup in Japan, Machida will host Kyoto on Wednesday, August 6. The match kicks off at 11:30 Central European Time. We offer you a betting tip for this clash.

Machida vs. Kyoto: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Machida has won their last seven matches.
  • At home, Machida has claimed four consecutive victories.
  • Kyoto is also unbeaten in seven games—five wins and two draws.
  • Away from home, Kyoto hasn't won in three straight matches: two draws and one loss.
  • Both Machida and Kyoto have scored at least one goal in each of their last seven outings.
  • Machida wins 32% of their matches without conceding; Kyoto—28%.
  • Kyoto has lost just 10% of games without scoring, while Machida has lost 21%.
  • In their last head-to-head, Kyoto defeated Machida 2-1. In the previous five encounters, Kyoto has three wins, Machida two.

Machida vs. Kyoto: Match preview

Machida began their Emperor's Cup campaign in the Round of 64. In the opening round, they edged Kyoto Sangyo 2-1, then advanced past Toyama with the same score—2-1—in the Round of 32. In the J-League, Machida has also been impressive: after 24 rounds, they have 40 points, trailing third place by four points and the leaders by six. Notably, Machida is riding a seven-game winning streak and looking in top form.

Kyoto is also playing quality football, unbeaten in seven—five wins and two draws. In the league, they sit above Machida: fourth, just two points off third and four away from the top spot. In the Emperor's Cup, Kyoto started from the Round of 64, narrowly beating Nara Club 1-0, then winning a thrilling match against Yokohama 4-3.

Probable lineups

  • Machida: Tani, Shoji, Chan Min Kyu, Hayashi, Mochizuki, Dreshovic, Shimoda, Shirasaki, Soma, Erik, O
  • Kyoto: Ota, Miyamoto, Fukuda, Suzuki, Sato, Kawasaki, Hirato, Fukuoka, Hara, Marcio Tulio, Hiraga

Prediction

These are two evenly matched teams, each determined to advance in the Emperor's Cup. The match promises to be tense and intriguing, but not necessarily high-scoring. My pick: under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.75.

