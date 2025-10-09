No changes! Como lose their appeal. Fabregas and Rodriguez to serve full suspensions

Como will be without their head coach for another match.

The appeals court has rejected Como's request.

Details: Today it was announced that the appeals court dismissed Como's appeal regarding the suspensions of Jesus Rodriguez and Fabregas, which they received after the match against Cremonese on September 27.

Jesus Rodriguez was handed a three-match ban for his aggressive behavior during the Serie A Matchday 5 fixture, while Como head coach Cesc Fabregas received a two-match suspension.

Although both have already missed one match, the club filed an appeal seeking a reduction in the suspension period, but it was denied.

The official statement from the appeals court reads:

"The First Section of the National Sports Appeals Court has rejected Como's appeal, upholding the three-match suspension of player Jesus Rodriguez Caraballo and the two-match ban and warning for coach Francesc Fabregas Soler regarding the match against Cremonese on September 27, valid for Matchday 5 of the Serie A championship."

Como's upcoming match against Juventus on Matchday 7 of Serie A will also go ahead without Rodriguez and Fabregas.

Currently, Como sit 8th in the league table with 9 points to their name.

