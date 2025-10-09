ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news No changes! Como lose their appeal. Fabregas and Rodriguez to serve full suspensions

No changes! Como lose their appeal. Fabregas and Rodriguez to serve full suspensions

Como will be without their head coach for another match.
Football news Today, 09:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Como 1907 coach Cesc Fabregas Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The appeals court has rejected Como's request.

Details: Today it was announced that the appeals court dismissed Como's appeal regarding the suspensions of Jesus Rodriguez and Fabregas, which they received after the match against Cremonese on September 27.

Jesus Rodriguez was handed a three-match ban for his aggressive behavior during the Serie A Matchday 5 fixture, while Como head coach Cesc Fabregas received a two-match suspension.

Although both have already missed one match, the club filed an appeal seeking a reduction in the suspension period, but it was denied.

The official statement from the appeals court reads:

"The First Section of the National Sports Appeals Court has rejected Como's appeal, upholding the three-match suspension of player Jesus Rodriguez Caraballo and the two-match ban and warning for coach Francesc Fabregas Soler regarding the match against Cremonese on September 27, valid for Matchday 5 of the Serie A championship."

Como's upcoming match against Juventus on Matchday 7 of Serie A will also go ahead without Rodriguez and Fabregas.

Currently, Como sit 8th in the league table with 9 points to their name.

Reminder: Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as the summer of 2026

Related teams and leagues
Como Como Schedule Como News Como Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Related Team News
Guerreiro could switch leagues. Juventus among contenders for the player Transfer news Today, 10:00 Guerreiro could switch leagues. Juventus among contenders for the player
Rafael Yuste, Vice-President of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona, and Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA Football news 06 oct 2025, 13:17 Exception! Official: UEFA allows La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe
Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics Football news 06 oct 2025, 02:21 Juventus midfielder tops Europe’s top five leagues in two key metrics
Juventus coach Tudor ahead of Milan clash: "I hope Modric messes up tonight" Football news 05 oct 2025, 08:17 Juventus coach Tudor ahead of Milan clash: "I hope Modric messes up tonight"
Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker Transfer news 04 oct 2025, 03:07 Vlahović’s future at Juventus in doubt: Inter, Milan and Bayern target the Serbian striker
Related Tournament News
Deserved! Christian Pulisic named Serie A player of the month for September Football news Today, 09:25 Deserved! Christian Pulisic named Serie A player of the month for September
"This is madness": Rabiot outraged by decision to stage Milan vs Como match in Australia – Serie A management fires back Football news Yesterday, 10:18 "This is madness": Rabiot outraged by decision to stage Milan vs Como match in Australia – Serie A management fires back
Milan and Inter plan to play their first match at the new stadium in 2030 Football news 04 oct 2025, 16:27 Milan and Inter plan to play their first match at the new stadium in 2030
A general view before the Serie A match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli Football news 30 sep 2025, 04:05 An era comes to an end! Milan city council approves sale of San Siro
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores