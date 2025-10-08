ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions Singapore vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025

Singapore vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Singapore vs India prediction Photo: https://www.fas.org.sg/Author unknownn
Singapore Singapore
Asian Cup (Round 3) 09 oct 2025, 07:30
- : -
International,
India India
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.41
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 9, 2025, in the third round of the Asian Cup qualification group stage, Group C will witness a clash between Singapore and India. The match is scheduled to kick off at 13:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking prospects for this encounter.

Singapore

The Singapore national team currently sits 159th in the FIFA rankings and is traditionally considered a mid-tier side in Asian football. The team rarely delivers consistent results on the international stage. In the World Cup qualifiers, Singapore had a disastrous second-round campaign—finishing bottom of their group with only one point and a goal difference of 5:24. In the AFF Championship, they also failed to make a breakthrough, bowing out in the semifinals to eventual champions Vietnam over two legs.

This Asian Cup qualifying campaign has seen a more confident Singapore. The team remains unbeaten: a 0-0 draw against Hong Kong in the opening round was followed by a 2-1 away victory over Bangladesh. After two matches, Singapore leads their group with four points and a superior goal difference compared to Hong Kong. Before resuming qualifiers, Singapore played two friendlies—losing to Malaysia and drawing with Myanmar.

As for head-to-head encounters with India, the sides have not met in an official competition for over 20 years. Their last two meetings were friendlies, in 2012 and 2022. Singapore won one of those matches, while the other ended in a draw.

India

The Indian national team has struggled for results on the international stage. Over their last 20 games, they've managed just two victories, including friendlies. In World Cup qualifying, India also failed to progress, finishing bottom of their group. Their current Asian Cup qualifying campaign has been equally underwhelming. The team drew 0-0 with Bangladesh in the opening round, then lost 0-1 to Hong Kong, leaving them at the foot of their group after two matches.

India's performance in the FACA Nations Cup is worth mentioning—they showed some quality, advancing from the group in second place and beating Oman on penalties in the third-place playoff to claim bronze.

Historically, head-to-heads with Singapore have been close: the teams have met six times, with India winning twice, Singapore three times, and one draw. Notably, five out of six of these encounters saw fewer than 2.5 goals scored.

Probable lineups

  • Singapore: Mahbud, Emavive, Baharudin, Bin Azmi, R. Stewart, Syahin, Harun, Shahrin, H. Stewart, Bin Fandi Ahmad, Song.
  • India: Singh Sandhu, Yuwais, Ali, Bheke, Valpuya, Prabhu, Farukh, Partap, Singh, Chhangte, Yadwad.

Key facts and head-to-heads

  • Singapore are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Singapore's last 5 games.
  • Four of Singapore's last five home matches ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • India have failed to win 18 of their last 20 matches.
  • Four of India's last five away games ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Singapore are unbeaten in their last three meetings with India.
  • The last four head-to-heads all finished with under 2.5 goals.

Singapore vs India match prediction

We're in for a fascinating contest. India have been inconsistent for a long time, and Singapore have also struggled for both stability and flair. However, Singapore look a bit more assured in this qualifying cycle, topping the group, while India are bottom. Their official head-to-heads are few and far between, and most happened a long time ago. Still, a clear trend emerges: these matches are typically hard-fought, cagey affairs with few goals scored. Once again, a cautious game with a defensive focus and low scoring seems likely. My pick for this match is under 3 goals at odds of 1.41.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.41
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Niger vs Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Niger vs Congo: Can Congo End Their Winless Streak? Niger Odds: 2 Congo Recommended 1xBet
Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20: prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Colombia U20 Odds: 1.81 South Africa U20 Bet now MegaPari
Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Argentina U20 Odds: 1.62 Nigeria U20 Bet now 1xBet
Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Paraguay U20 Odds: 1.62 Norway U20 Recommended 1xBet
Brunei vs Yemen prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 04:00 Brunei vs Yemen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Brunei Odds: 1.55 Yemen Bet now Melbet
Vietnam vs Nepal prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 08:30 Vietnam vs Nepal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Vietnam Odds: 1.43 Nepal Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.66 Maldives Recommended Melbet
Burundi vs Kenya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Burundi vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Burundi Odds: 1.58 Kenya Bet now 1xBet
Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Lebanon Odds: 1.92 Bhutan Bet now 1xBet
Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea: Does Anyone Still Have a Shot at the Top Two? Malawi Odds: 1.54 Equatorial Guinea Recommended Mostbet
Botswana vs Uganda prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Botswana vs Uganda: Can Uganda Secure Second Place? Botswana Odds: 2.3 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Somalia vs Algeria prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Somalia vs Algeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Somalia Odds: 1.54 Algeria Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores