On October 9, 2025, in the third round of the Asian Cup qualification group stage, Group C will witness a clash between Singapore and India. The match is scheduled to kick off at 13:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the teams' attacking prospects for this encounter.

Singapore

The Singapore national team currently sits 159th in the FIFA rankings and is traditionally considered a mid-tier side in Asian football. The team rarely delivers consistent results on the international stage. In the World Cup qualifiers, Singapore had a disastrous second-round campaign—finishing bottom of their group with only one point and a goal difference of 5:24. In the AFF Championship, they also failed to make a breakthrough, bowing out in the semifinals to eventual champions Vietnam over two legs.

This Asian Cup qualifying campaign has seen a more confident Singapore. The team remains unbeaten: a 0-0 draw against Hong Kong in the opening round was followed by a 2-1 away victory over Bangladesh. After two matches, Singapore leads their group with four points and a superior goal difference compared to Hong Kong. Before resuming qualifiers, Singapore played two friendlies—losing to Malaysia and drawing with Myanmar.

As for head-to-head encounters with India, the sides have not met in an official competition for over 20 years. Their last two meetings were friendlies, in 2012 and 2022. Singapore won one of those matches, while the other ended in a draw.

India

The Indian national team has struggled for results on the international stage. Over their last 20 games, they've managed just two victories, including friendlies. In World Cup qualifying, India also failed to progress, finishing bottom of their group. Their current Asian Cup qualifying campaign has been equally underwhelming. The team drew 0-0 with Bangladesh in the opening round, then lost 0-1 to Hong Kong, leaving them at the foot of their group after two matches.

India's performance in the FACA Nations Cup is worth mentioning—they showed some quality, advancing from the group in second place and beating Oman on penalties in the third-place playoff to claim bronze.

Historically, head-to-heads with Singapore have been close: the teams have met six times, with India winning twice, Singapore three times, and one draw. Notably, five out of six of these encounters saw fewer than 2.5 goals scored.

Probable lineups

Singapore: Mahbud, Emavive, Baharudin, Bin Azmi, R. Stewart, Syahin, Harun, Shahrin, H. Stewart, Bin Fandi Ahmad, Song.

Mahbud, Emavive, Baharudin, Bin Azmi, R. Stewart, Syahin, Harun, Shahrin, H. Stewart, Bin Fandi Ahmad, Song. India: Singh Sandhu, Yuwais, Ali, Bheke, Valpuya, Prabhu, Farukh, Partap, Singh, Chhangte, Yadwad.

Key facts and head-to-heads

Singapore are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Both teams have scored in 4 of Singapore's last 5 games.

Four of Singapore's last five home matches ended with under 2.5 goals.

India have failed to win 18 of their last 20 matches.

Four of India's last five away games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Singapore are unbeaten in their last three meetings with India.

The last four head-to-heads all finished with under 2.5 goals.

Singapore vs India match prediction

We're in for a fascinating contest. India have been inconsistent for a long time, and Singapore have also struggled for both stability and flair. However, Singapore look a bit more assured in this qualifying cycle, topping the group, while India are bottom. Their official head-to-heads are few and far between, and most happened a long time ago. Still, a clear trend emerges: these matches are typically hard-fought, cagey affairs with few goals scored. Once again, a cautious game with a defensive focus and low scoring seems likely. My pick for this match is under 3 goals at odds of 1.41.