Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Burundi vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025

Burundi vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Burundi vs Kenya prediction https://x.com/FootballKe_90/status/1965440734204756454
Burundi Burundi
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 09 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Kenya Kenya
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.58
As part of Matchday 9 in the World Cup qualifiers among African national teams, Burundi will face Kenya. The match is set for Thursday, October 9, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this clash.

Match preview

Burundi started their World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note, defeating Seychelles (3:1) and drawing with Kenya (1:1). However, results began to slip as the rounds progressed. In September, the team officially lost their chance to qualify for the World Cup following defeats to Ivory Coast (0-1) and Gambia (0-2).

Nevertheless, the upcoming match against Kenya carries special significance for Burundi, as the team has never beaten this opponent in official competition.

Kenya, much like Burundi, have also lost their shot at World Cup qualification. After eight rounds, the side coached by South African tactician Benni McCarthy sits fifth in the group with nine points.

Still, in their most recent outing, the Kenyans thrashed Seychelles 5-0 and head into this match in high spirits. With no pressure in the standings, McCarthy can afford to experiment with his lineup and try out new combinations on the pitch.

Probable lineups

  • Burundi: Nahimana - Liongola, Niyukuri, Nsabiyumva, Nduwarugira, Weymans - Eldhino, Msanga, Bizozs, Girumugisha - Kanakimana
  • Kenya: Bwire - Onyango R., Sichenje, Owino, Okwaro - Abuya, Onyango A., Olunga - Osoro, Ochieng, Ogam

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Burundi are winless in their last three matches.
  • In nine of Burundi’s last ten games, fewer than three goals have been scored.
  • In five of Kenya’s last seven matches, there have been under three goals.
  • These teams have met twice: Kenya have one win, the other match ended in a draw, and Burundi have never beaten Kenya.

Prediction

These sides typically don’t score many goals or concede often, so I expect this trend to continue in their upcoming meeting. Their previous encounters have also been low-scoring affairs, so my prediction is under 2.5 goals.

