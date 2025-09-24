Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as the summer of 2026

A player for the future project.

Real Madrid have started the new season strongly, but the club is already looking ahead, identifying players who should be part of their long-term project.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants see Nico Paz as a key figure in their future plans. Moreover, there is a strong possibility that the player will rejoin the Madrid side in 2026.

This season, Nico Paz has made four appearances for Como, scoring twice and providing three assists.

