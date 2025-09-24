RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as the summer of 2026

Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as the summer of 2026

A player for the future project.
Football news Today, 10:50
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Nico Paz could return to Real Madrid as early as the summer of 2026 Getty Images

Real Madrid have started the new season strongly, but the club is already looking ahead, identifying players who should be part of their long-term project.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish giants see Nico Paz as a key figure in their future plans. Moreover, there is a strong possibility that the player will rejoin the Madrid side in 2026.

This season, Nico Paz has made four appearances for Como, scoring twice and providing three assists.

We also reported earlier that Real Madrid are indifferent to whether Vinícius leaves on a free transfer. The club are prepared to let him go without receiving a single euro in return.

Reminder: Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso considers Alexis Mac Allister an essential reinforcement for the midfield and is pushing for his move from Liverpool.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Como Como Schedule Como News Como Transfers
Related Team News
"It's incredible" – Mastantuono shares his emotions after debut goal for Real Football news Today, 10:37 "It's incredible" - Mastantuono shares his emotions after debut goal for Real
Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract Football news Today, 10:33 Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract
Como 1907 fans show their support during the Serie A match Football news Today, 07:23 Como supporters stage mass boycott of match against Sassuolo
Jude Bellingham in the match against Levante Football news Today, 06:32 Keeps gaining form. Bellingham shares his emotions after the match against Levante
Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 05:39 Galácticos are back! Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha
Real Madrid. Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Debut night. Mastantuono also scores his first goal for Real
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores