120 million for Liverpool's leader: Real could sign Mac Allister

Alonso insists on the transfer
Transfer news Today, 12:52
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Xabi Alonso is eager to strengthen Real Madrid's midfield. Among the top candidates is Liverpool's key midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

Details: According to Fichajes, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso views Alexis Mac Allister as a crucial reinforcement for the center of the pitch and is pushing for his transfer from Liverpool. The Argentine midfielder, a 2022 World Cup winner, is seen as the perfect partner for Aurélien Tchouaméni in the holding role.

Since his move from Brighton in 2023, Mac Allister has featured in over 60 matches for Liverpool, becoming a pivotal figure in Arne Slot's system. His contract with the Reds runs until 2028, but according to Spanish media, Real are prepared to offer around €120 million to secure his signature.

Liverpool have no intention of parting ways with their midfield leader, as his departure could significantly weaken the English side's central line.

This season, the Argentine has played 6 matches for Liverpool, providing one assist.

Reminder: Real are ready to let Vinicius go for free.

