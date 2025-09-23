Real Madrid ready to let Vinícius go for free

A dramatic twist in the saga.

The situation surrounding Vinícius and his standing at Real Madrid is escalating, with his future at the club now under serious doubt.

Details: According to Josep Pedrerol, Real Madrid are indifferent to whether Vinícius leaves on a free transfer. They are prepared to part ways with him without collecting a single euro in return.

That said, the club will make one last attempt to tie him down with a new deal. Real have already put a contract offer on the table, and the decision now rests entirely with the Brazilian. If he agrees, he will extend his stay in Madrid; if not, he will walk away.

At the same time, Real Madrid have identified Michael Olise as their top transfer target for next summer. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the winger, but for now Los Blancos appear to be leading the chase.

Reminder: Real’s star forward Vinícius Júnior spent some time at home during the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony. On Instagram, he shared updates on his recovery following an intense run of training sessions and matches.