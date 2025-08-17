Nicolas Jackson wants to join Aston Villa. What are the terms?

The 24-year-old Chelsea forward could be set to continue his career at Aston Villa. Unai Emery's club is open to signing the player.

Details: According to Football Insider, Nicolas Jackson is keen to advance his career at Aston Villa. The Senegalese star has told those close to him that he wants to play under Unai Emery's management.

However, a potential issue could arise with this transfer, as Aston Villa are prepared to pay no more than £60 million for the player, while Chelsea value him at a higher price. There have been no official offers between the clubs yet, with everything remaining at the level of speculation.



Last season, Nicolas Jackson played 37 matches for Chelsea across all competitions (2,535 minutes), netting thirteen goals and providing six assists. The statistical portal Transfermarkt values the player at €50 million.



