Borussia Dortmund submits another bid to Chelsea for Chukwuemeka

How did Chelsea respond?
Football news Today, 11:11
Borussia Dortmund is determined to strengthen its midfield and has set its sights on signing a Chelsea player. However, the deal is far from straightforward.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Black and Yellows have sent a fresh offer to the London club for Carney Chukwuemeka. Dortmund proposed a loan deal with a mandatory €20 million buyout and a significant percentage of any future sale.

Chelsea, however, is completely dissatisfied with these terms— the club immediately rejected the proposal, considering it insulting.

Last season, Carney featured in 17 matches for Borussia Dortmund, scoring one goal. The German side is eager to keep him in the squad moving forward.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Wolverhampton is eyeing a double swoop for Chelsea players—central defender Axel Disasi and striker David Datro Fofana.

