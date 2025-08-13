RU RU ES ES FR FR
Two at once! Wolverhampton eye double swoop for Chelsea duo

"The Wolves" are determined.
Football news Today, 04:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Axel Disassi in the Chelsea line-up Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

They're ready to put serious money on the table.

Details: According to English journalist Sebastian Vidal, Wolverhampton are interested in signing two Chelsea players at once – central defender Axel Disasi and striker David Datro Fofana.

Both players are not part of the London club's plans for next season, so their departure in the near future seems quite realistic.

The Wolves' management is prepared to allocate £45 million for the potential deals: £30 million for Disasi and £15 million for Fofana.

Chelsea are currently considering the offer, but have not given an official response yet.

Disasi joined the club in 2023 from French side Reims for €13 million, while Fofana made the move to Stamford Bridge from Norwegian club Molde for €12 million.

Neither player managed to secure a regular starting spot: Disasi made 61 appearances for Chelsea, while Datro Fofana featured in just 4 matches.

Reminder: Nkunku is open to a return to RB Leipzig

