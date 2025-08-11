RU RU ES ES FR FR
Nkunku open to considering RB Leipzig return

But there are complications.
Today, 14:30
Liam Garcia
Nkunku open to considering RB Leipzig return Getty Images

The signings of Liam Delap and João Pedro are likely to leave current team forward Christopher Nkunku on the outside looking in, and the Frenchman is already preparing for a possible change of clubs.

Details: According to The Athletic, the 27-year-old striker is open to an offer from his former club RB Leipzig. The "Red Bulls" are among the contenders for Nkunku, with interest coming from Germany, England, and Italy, but Leipzig faces particular challenges.

Financial constraints and the lack of European competition in the 2025-26 season are believed to complicate the deal. This comes even as Chelsea has lowered its asking price. Back in January, the Blues demanded €65 million for Nkunku, but are now willing to let the Frenchman leave for €50 million.

Reminder: Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 for a fee exceeding €60 million. In his debut season, injuries limited him to just 14 appearances and 3 goals. Incidentally, the same €50 million the Blues are reportedly ready to spend on Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo.

