Will replace injured Colwill. Chelsea preparing €50 million bid for Araujo transfer
"The Blues" target Barcelona defender
Football news Today, 09:29Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/brfootball
Barcelona are close to letting Inigo Martinez join Saudi club Al-Nassr, but this deal won't solve their player registration issues. Moreover, by the end of the transfer window, the Catalans could lose another key defender.
According to Football España, Chelsea plan to step up their pursuit of Ronald Araujo. The London club, who are dealing with an injury to Levi Colwill, see the Uruguayan as a top priority and are ready to pay around €50 million for him. The Catalans are aware that such a sum could help plug their financial gaps, so a deal is possible.
Araujo has also attracted interest from other top clubs — Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United. However, it's the Blues who are ready to make an official offer in the near future.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca