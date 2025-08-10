Will replace injured Colwill. Chelsea preparing €50 million bid for Araujo transfer

Barcelona are close to letting Inigo Martinez join Saudi club Al-Nassr, but this deal won't solve their player registration issues. Moreover, by the end of the transfer window, the Catalans could lose another key defender.

According to Football España, Chelsea plan to step up their pursuit of Ronald Araujo. The London club, who are dealing with an injury to Levi Colwill, see the Uruguayan as a top priority and are ready to pay around €50 million for him. The Catalans are aware that such a sum could help plug their financial gaps, so a deal is possible.

Araujo has also attracted interest from other top clubs — Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United. However, it's the Blues who are ready to make an official offer in the near future.