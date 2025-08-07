Unpleasant news. Enzo Maresca reports Levi Colwill injury

Chelsea have won the Club World Cup and are now gearing up for the new season, but worrying news has emerged from the London camp.

Details: The Chelsea head coach revealed that central defender Levi Colwill has suffered some issues over the past two days. However, the length of his absence is still unknown.

Quote: "We've had problems with Levi for the last two days. We don't know how long he'll be out. Hopefully, it won't be for long. But it's an issue. We have to wait; for now, we just don't know," Enzo Maresca commented.

Colwill experienced discomfort during his first training session on Monday, August 4. He is dealing with some pain, and the medical staff are still trying to determine the exact nature of the problem.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Newcastle has started considering the option of signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. They shifted their focus after missing out on Sesko.