Instead of Šeško. Newcastle eyeing Chelsea striker

Newcastle are determined to sign a new striker and had previously shown interest in Benjamin Šeško. However, complications have arisen, prompting the club to shift their focus to a new target.

Details: According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are now considering a move for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. They have made him a priority after missing out in the race for Šeško.

Earlier reports indicated that Manchester United had agreed all personal terms with RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško. Now the ball is in Leipzig’s court, as the club must make the final decision regarding the player’s future.

Recall: At the moment, Newcastle’s main focus is on keeping Alexander Isak at the club, with Liverpool showing strong interest in the striker. However, the process could be complicated by the involvement of the private investment fund that owns the club.