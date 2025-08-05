RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Nice vs Benfica: An incredible showdown in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Nice vs Benfica: An incredible showdown in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Nice vs Benfica prediction Photo: https://x.com/ogcnice
Nice
Nice Nice Schedule Nice News Nice Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
06 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Nice, Allianz Riviera
Benfica
Benfica Benfica Schedule Benfica News Benfica Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, Nice will face Benfica. The match is set to take place on Wednesday, August 6, at 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s a betting tip for this clash.

Nice vs Benfica: Match preview

Nice are only just beginning their official season. Up to now, the team has played only friendly matches and will now start their Champions League campaign in the third qualifying round. Over the summer, Nice played six warm-up games—winning four, drawing one, and losing one. The squad now faces two crucial qualifiers, before kicking off the new Ligue 1 season on August 16 with a match against Toulouse.

Benfica, meanwhile, took part in the Club World Cup this summer, making their preparations far more intense than those of Nice. The Lisbon side played just one friendly, edging out Fenerbahce 3-2, and have already started their domestic campaign. In the Portuguese Super Cup, Benfica defeated Sporting 1-0. They too begin their Champions League journey from the third qualifying round and are fully focused on this showdown with Nice. Benfica’s Portuguese league season will kick off on August 17 against Estrela.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both Nice and Benfica have lost just one of their last five matches.
  • Benfica have scored at least once in 21 consecutive matches.
  • Nice have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four games.
  • Nice and Benfica have met twice in history, with the Portuguese side winning both—2-1 and 3-0.

Probable line-ups

  • Nice: Duf; Mendy, Djuma Bah, Dante; Clauss, Samson, Budda, Bard; Bouanani, Moffi, Guessand
  • Benfica: Trubin; Dedić, António Silva, Otamendi, Dal; Rios, Barrenechea, Barreiro; Aursnes, Pavlidis, Akturkoglu

Prediction

This might just be the most exciting and intriguing tie of this Champions League qualifying round. Expect two high-quality matches—my tip for this game is to back both teams to score, with odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Congo vs Sudan prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Congo Odds: 1.6 Sudan Recommended 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Pisa prediction Club Friendlies Today, 12:00 Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.75 Pisa Bet now Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction Europa League Today, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now 1xBet
Senegal vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Senegal Odds: 1.89 Nigeria Recommended Mostbet
Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Champions League Today, 14:45 Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Rangers Odds: 1.77 Viktoria Plzen Bet now 1xBet
Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction Canadian Open Today, 19:30 Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.66 Naomi Osaka Bet now Melbet
Toluca vs New York City FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Toluca Odds: 1.8 New York City FC Recommended Mostbet
CF Montreal vs Puebla prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:00 Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 CF Montreal Odds: 1.75 Puebla Bet now Melbet
Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.97 Pachuca Bet now Melbet
Tigres vs Los Angeles FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 22:30 Tigres vs Los Angeles prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.74 Los Angeles FC Recommended Melbet
Machida Zelvia vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Machida Zelvia Odds: 1.75 Kyoto Sanga FC Bet now 1xBet
FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction Emperors Cup Japan 06 aug 2025, 05:30 FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025 FC Tokyo Odds: 1.71 Cerezo Osaka Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:41 Wirtz reveals if his transfer fee puts pressure on him Lifestyle Today, 07:23 Serena Williams shares photos from an exciting trip with her daughters Football news Today, 07:17 Official: João Palhinha joins Tottenham Football news Today, 06:54 Is a boycott brewing? Crystal Palace removes all references to the Conference League from website Football news Today, 06:40 Official: Thomas Partey rejects all allegations and is released on bail Football news Today, 06:09 Neymar reacts to Santos' victory over Juventude and his brace Football news Today, 06:08 Moyes believes he can bring out the best in Grealish at Everton Football news Today, 06:05 Borussia Dortmund wants to sign Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton Football news Today, 05:44 Lamine Yamal reacts to Barcelona's final Asian tour match against Daegu Football news Today, 05:36 Masterful execution: Sarri's signature style and a stunning Lazio goal
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores