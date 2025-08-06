Newcastle unhappy with decision made by their Saudi bosses. It's linked to Liverpool

Right now, all of Newcastle's efforts are focused on keeping Alexander Isak at the club amid Liverpool's keen interest. However, the Private Investment Fund, which owns the Magpies, might be throwing a wrench into the process.

Details: Another club under the umbrella of Newcastle's Saudi bosses—Al-Nassr—is reportedly closing in on signing Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, according to Fabrizio Romano. This creates a paradoxical situation: the Private Investment Fund is helping their rivals cash in on one of their own forwards.

This state of affairs hasn't exactly thrilled those at Newcastle. But the head of the Private Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is already offering reassurance, promising he won't let Isak leave the Magpies, even raising the price tag for the Swede to €150 million.

Reminder: Meanwhile, Newcastle's attempts to find a replacement for Isak have hit a fresh snag. It is claimed that Benjamin Šeško is leaning towards Manchester United, despite both clubs making offers. United have put £74 million on the table, while Newcastle have bid £78 million.