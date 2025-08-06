RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Newcastle unhappy with decision made by their Saudi bosses. It's linked to Liverpool

Newcastle unhappy with decision made by their Saudi bosses. It's linked to Liverpool

A puzzling move.
Football news Today, 03:50
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Newcastle unhappy with decision made by their Saudi bosses. It's linked to Liverpool Getty Images

Right now, all of Newcastle's efforts are focused on keeping Alexander Isak at the club amid Liverpool's keen interest. However, the Private Investment Fund, which owns the Magpies, might be throwing a wrench into the process.

Details: Another club under the umbrella of Newcastle's Saudi bosses—Al-Nassr—is reportedly closing in on signing Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, according to Fabrizio Romano. This creates a paradoxical situation: the Private Investment Fund is helping their rivals cash in on one of their own forwards.

This state of affairs hasn't exactly thrilled those at Newcastle. But the head of the Private Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is already offering reassurance, promising he won't let Isak leave the Magpies, even raising the price tag for the Swede to €150 million.

Reminder: Meanwhile, Newcastle's attempts to find a replacement for Isak have hit a fresh snag. It is claimed that Benjamin Šeško is leaning towards Manchester United, despite both clubs making offers. United have put £74 million on the table, while Newcastle have bid £78 million.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:01 Laporta rules out Barcelona’s return to Montjuïc. The team will play at a half-finished Camp Nou Lifestyle Today, 04:48 “That's what it's all about”: Man City shares touching video from Pep Guardiola's autograph session Football news Today, 04:46 Manchester United have reached an agreement with Šeško. Awaiting the "Here we go". Lifestyle Today, 04:24 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the news of former Porto player Jorge Costa's death Football news Today, 04:24 Will the boycott backfire? Lookman faces potential disciplinary action from Atalanta Football news Today, 04:20 Cristiano Ronaldo joins Zinedine Zidane at Mexican club Chivas Lifestyle Today, 04:03 Becoming part of the team: Rashford congratulates Pablo Gavi on his birthday Football news Today, 03:50 Newcastle unhappy with decision made by their Saudi bosses. It's linked to Liverpool Football news Today, 03:43 Neymar ignores Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff Football news Today, 03:36 Touching moment: Erling Haaland signs a shirt for a young fan
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football Today Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores