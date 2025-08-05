Newcastle ready to open the door for Isak's exit

One of the main transfer sagas of this summer is whether Alexander Isak will leave Newcastle or not. As it turns out, there is a condition under which the Magpies may let the Swedish striker go.

Details: According to talkSPORT, that condition is signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. If the Slovenian makes the switch to Newcastle, the club will open the door for Isak's departure.

So far, the deal for the Red Bulls' striker has been complicated. The Magpies have offered €82 million plus bonuses for Sesko. Previously, a €75+5 million offer was rejected—Leipzig are demanding at least €82 million as a fixed fee, as well as a percentage of any future resale.

Reminder: Newcastle legend Alan Shearer previously stated that Isak should indeed be sold if he doesn't want to stay at the club.