Alan Shearer on Isak: He needs to go.

Isak edges ever closer to an exit.

Details: On a recent episode of the The Rest Is Football podcast, Newcastle's iconic former captain Alan Shearer shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation surrounding the club's 25-year-old striker, Alexander Isak.

Shearer believes the young Swede should ultimately be allowed to leave the club:

"If he really doesn't want to stay—sell him, take him out of the squad. I'm serious, if he's made up his mind to leave, the club should get good money for him, thank him, and let him go," Shearer stated.

It's worth noting that after a recent strike, Isak did return to Newcastle and resumed training. However, his mindset remains unchanged—he still wants a move to Liverpool.

The Magpies are aware of the transfer saga and have already opened talks regarding a potential replacement for Isak—Leipzig's forward Benjamin Šeško.

