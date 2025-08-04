Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 6 at 02:00 Central European Time, the third round of the Leagues Cup will see Canadian side Montreal take on Mexico's Puebla. Read on for team analysis and a preview of the likely outcome.

Match preview



After 15 MLS rounds, Montreal sits at the bottom of their conference, having collected just 18 points from 25 matches. The Leagues Cup offers a welcome chance to regroup and rethink their strategy to improve their league position.

After two rounds, the Canadian club has picked up two points: they edged past Club Leon on penalties, but then fell to Toluca 2-1 in the second round, picking up a red card late in the match. Donadel's men have struggled with ball control, make frequent errors in positional attacks, and aren't much better at the back. As a result, they've conceded in eight consecutive games and in 18 of their last 20 matches.

Puebla, meanwhile, sits 14th in the Mexican league after three rounds, having secured three points with a win over Santos Laguna in their latest outing.

In the Leagues Cup, Gede's men have fared a bit better: they thrashed New York City 3-0 in their opener, but lost 3-1 to Columbus Crew in their second match, and head into the third matchday in eighth place.

Probable lineups

Montreal: Sirua, Bugay, Petrasso, Morales, Guboglo, Waterman, Piette, Loturi, Sinchuk, Clark, Owusu

Puebla: Trujillo, Rey, Fedorko, Martinez, Gonzalez, Organista, Gamarra, Ramirez, Diaz, Dutra, Lozano

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides

The over 2.5 goals bet has landed in five of Puebla's last six matches

Both teams to score has hit in six of Montreal's last seven games

Prediction

I'm expecting an entertaining clash from both teams. They like to attack and know how to do it, which they should showcase in this match. My prediction — total (3) over at 1.75 odds.