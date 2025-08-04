Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic: Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 6 at 16:00 Central European Time, the second round of the African Nations Championship will see Burkina Faso face off against the Central African Republic. Check out team overviews and our match prediction in the article below.

Match preview

Burkina Faso will play their second match of the African Nations Championship: in the opening round, Tanzania confidently defeated the hosts of the second round with a score of 2-0. The Tanzanians dominated throughout, controlling possession and the tempo, creating plenty of chances. Burkina Faso responded with rare attacks and shots that posed little threat to the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

Burkina Faso's squad has undergone significant changes compared to their World Cup qualifiers, as all their European-based players are currently in-season or in pre-season preparations with their clubs.

The Central African Republic will make their tournament debut in this match. Raoul Savoy's men have been actively preparing, playing three friendlies ahead of the event. The team beat Mauritania (2-1), drew 0-0 with Niger, and finished 1-1 against Guinea.

The team tends to play defensively, usually conceding possession and relying on counter-attacks. This approach saw them qualify for the finals, having defeated Cameroon 2-1 away from home.

Probable lineups

Burkina Faso: Sanu, Sanye, Giro, Tologo, Mumuni, Shafik, Nikiema, Bagre, Ouattara, Sangare, N. Ouattara

Central African Republic: Lambe, Walenbe, Ndobe, Yambere, Basse, Namgbema, Ginary, Kondogbia, Koyalipu, Mafuta, Beissa

Match facts & head-to-head

The teams have met twice before, with one win apiece

Burkina Faso haven't drawn in their last ten matches: 6 wins and 4 losses

The Central African Republic have scored just 5 goals in their last 10 matches

Prediction

Given Burkina Faso's makeshift squad for the tournament and the Central African Republic's lackluster attacking record, we can expect a low-scoring affair. My prediction: total goals under 2 at 1.67 odds.