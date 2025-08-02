"I want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again." Howe comments on possible Isak departure

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has responded to reports that the club has rejected a transfer bid from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are pushing for a new, improved contract with Alexander Isak, which is expected to include a mandatory sale clause for next summer. However, the striker himself is firmly against such a scenario and has effectively declared a boycott of the club.

"I was told there was an offer, but it was turned down before I even heard about it. Right now, the relevant people in England are handling the matter.

What happens next is hard to say. From our side, we fully support Alex, and as a manager, I genuinely want to see him in a Newcastle shirt again," Howe said.

For the record, last season Isak made 42 appearances for the Magpies across all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 6 assists.