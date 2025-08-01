Tempers flare! Newcastle rejects Liverpool's official bid – Isak furious

We haven't seen transfer market intrigue like this in ages.

Details: According to The Athletic, Newcastle has today rejected Liverpool’s official offer for 25-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

The initial bid reportedly reached €120 million plus additional bonuses, but the Magpies' management issued a categorical refusal, forcing the Reds to halt their pursuit.

Newcastle is pushing for a new, improved contract with Isak, which would include a mandatory sale option next season. However, Alexander is flatly refusing to accept this idea and has staged a full-blown boycott of the club.

Alexander Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 for €70 million and has since played 109 matches, netting 62 goals and providing 11 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player’s current market value stands at €120 million, while his contract with Newcastle runs until 2028.

