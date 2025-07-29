Ferdinand puts forward 'conspiracy theory' that could prevent Liverpool from signing Isak

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the signing of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, although the Reds have yet to make an official offer. But former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has floated a theory on how the transfer could fall through.

Details: Ferdinand suggested that if Manchester United sign Benjamin Sesko—whom Newcastle see as Isak’s replacement—the Magpies would be left without a striker. That’s a scenario they’re unlikely to allow, which could block the Swede’s move to Anfield.