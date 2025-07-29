RU RU ES ES FR FR
An intriguing suggestion.
Football news Today, 09:17
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Ferdinand puts forward 'conspiracy theory' that could prevent Liverpool from signing Isak

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the signing of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, although the Reds have yet to make an official offer. But former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has floated a theory on how the transfer could fall through.

Details: Ferdinand suggested that if Manchester United sign Benjamin Sesko—whom Newcastle see as Isak’s replacement—the Magpies would be left without a striker. That’s a scenario they’re unlikely to allow, which could block the Swede’s move to Anfield.

Quote: “Let me explain why we need to sign him. Initially, I wanted a striker with experience, so he wasn’t my top priority. But I have a theory—even if it sounds a bit conspiratorial.

If Manchester United sign Sesko and Newcastle can’t find themselves a number nine, does that mean Isak stays at the club?

And, accordingly, Liverpool won’t be able to buy him. Liverpool’s transfer window is already outstanding as it is. But if they also land Isak—it could spell the end for the entire Premier League,” Ferdinand stated.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
