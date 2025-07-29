Howe says Newcastle have received no offers for Isak

Newcastle find themselves at the heart of one of this summer’s biggest transfer sagas, with their forward Alexander Isak right in the middle of the storm. Head coach Eddie Howe is left to keep the public updated on the Swedish star’s future.

Details: The Newcastle boss admitted he doesn’t have full control over the situation with his striker, but he remains hopeful that Isak will stay with the club. Of particular interest is the fact that the Magpies have yet to receive any official offers for Isak.

Quote: "He’s still our player. He’s under contract with us. To a certain extent, we control what happens next. I’d like to think that all options are still on the table. My wish is for him to stay, but it’s not entirely in my hands.

We haven’t received an official offer for Alex from any club. I want him to stay and I hope we’ll see him back on the pitch for us next year," Howe stated.

Reminder: Earlier, Howe said there was no time to dwell on such matters during the tour, but naturally, a player of Isak’s calibre would be missed by the squad. Nevertheless, the players will handle his departure professionally, as they are true professionals.