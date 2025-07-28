RU RU ES ES FR FR
Howe reveals how Newcastle are dealing with Isak's imminent departure

Howe reveals how Newcastle are dealing with Isak's imminent departure

Football news Today, 09:38
Newcastle is closely linked to the potential departure of Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window, and losing one of the team's cornerstone players is a tough blow. Head coach of the Magpies, Eddie Howe, shares this sentiment.

Details: The manager stated that there’s no time to dwell on such matters during the tour, but certainly, a player of Isak's caliber will be missed within the squad. Nevertheless, the players will handle his exit with dignity, as they are true professionals.

Quote: "When you go on these tours, you don’t have the opportunity to think about anything except training and the next match. The level of opposition is so high that even in friendlies you have to be well prepared.

Of course, we’ll miss a player of Alex’s quality. That’s undeniable. And I can’t say that the players don’t feel it. But this is a very professional group, and from what I can see, they’re coping with the situation excellently," Howe told Reuters.

