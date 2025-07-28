Newcastle close to a transfer that could trigger UEFA trouble

During the summer transfer window, Newcastle have been linked with the sale of Alexander Isak. But there is another move that could land the Magpies in hot water—not so much on the pitch, but with the administrators.

Details: The club is on the verge of selling 22-year-old midfielder Joe White. After Sean Longstaff’s sale to Leeds United and the departures of Paul Dummett and Elliot Anderson, White was the only player who fulfilled UEFA’s homegrown quota for club-trained players.

If White leaves, Newcastle risk facing sanctions—their Champions League squad would be reduced to 21 players over the age of 21. This could force the Magpies to rethink both their squad composition and transfer strategy.

Reminder: White featured in recent friendlies, but has remained in England. Last season, he was on loan at MK Dons, where he made a strong impression.