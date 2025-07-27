A replacement for Isak? Newcastle in talks over Sesko transfer

The future of Alexander Isak at Newcastle is hanging by a thread: the striker has refused to join the team on their pre-season tour of Asia and has explicitly told the management he wants to leave the club this summer.

Although the Magpies publicly insist that Isak is not for sale, behind the scenes at St. James' Park preparations are already underway for a potential sale of the Swede. According to Florian Plettenberg, the English club has already opened talks with the representatives of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who had previously been linked with Arsenal. Interestingly, the German side are demanding a fee in the region of €80–100 million for their player.

For the record, Newcastle have already tried to sign Wissa, making a £25 million bid, but Brentford turned it down. The player himself was reportedly unhappy with the club's response and has stated he will no longer play for the Bees.