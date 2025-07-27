New Henry? Gyökeres greets fans in Arsenal shirt

Viktor Gyökeres, who only yesterday was officially unveiled as an Arsenal player, has already joined up with the squad—if not on the pitch just yet, then certainly in the stands. The Swedish striker arrived in Singapore, where he greeted supporters of his new club ahead of Arsenal’s match against Newcastle.

The 27-year-old Gyökeres cost the Gunners €76 million including bonuses, and on the very day of his first public appearance for the club, he donned the legendary number 14 shirt, famously worn by Thierry Henry.

The arrival of the new striker sparked a wave of excitement among fans, who gave him a rousing welcome at the stadium.