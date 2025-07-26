The saga is over! Official: Viktor Gyökeres is an Arsenal player

One of the most high-profile transfers of this summer.

Details: Today, Arsenal's press office officially announced on X the signing of 27-year-old Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres.

The saga surrounding this move began more than a month ago, and throughout that time, Gunners fans closely followed the negotiations—a process filled with scandals, disputes, compromises, and huge sums of money. And now, at last, the signatures are on the contract.

The Swedish forward has signed with Arsenal until 2030, while Sporting managed to earn €65 million for their star, plus an additional €10 million in various bonuses.

