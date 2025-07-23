"I'm just a dreamer..." Real still hopes to sign William Saliba

This isn't the first transfer window in which Real Madrid has made inquiries about the talented young Frenchman.

Details: According to Marca, the Madrid giants have once again turned their sights to 24-year-old central defender William Saliba, who currently plays for Arsenal and the French national team.

A year ago, the "royal club" already tried to pull off this transfer, but their efforts fell short. Now, Real is determined to finally complete this deal and lure the highly coveted defender to the Spanish capital.

Real's generous financial resources and global prestige remain powerful arguments in their favor—factors that could prove decisive in persuading the 24-year-old Saliba.

At this stage, no official bids have been submitted to the Arsenal board, but reports indicate that Real representatives have already contacted the player directly to clarify details and gauge his interest ahead of formal negotiations.

Last season, Saliba made 51 appearances for the club, netting two goals. His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2027, and Transfermarkt currently values him at 80 million euros.

