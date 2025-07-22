Major scandal in Madrid! Mbappé and Bellingham not speaking to Vinícius

There’s a lot of tension among Real Madrid’s star players.

Details: Sources close to the club reveal a major rift has erupted in the Madrid camp between Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior.

The main complaint about the 25-year-old midfielder is his lack of defensive commitment and almost total absence from the team’s pressing game—something that has seriously frustrated his teammates, who are forced to pick up the slack.

It’s reportedly reached the point where Bellingham and Mbappé have started openly ignoring Vinícius in the dressing room.

Given recent reports of difficult contract negotiations between Vini and Real, it’s fair to suggest that the Brazilian’s departure may not come as a shock, but rather as the logical conclusion to his chapter at the club.

Vinícius joined Real in 2018 from Flamengo for €45 million and has since played 322 matches, scoring 106 goals and providing 83 assists.

His current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated at €170 million.