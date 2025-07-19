Vinícius sings with popular singer Gusttavo Lima at Militão's wedding

The stars of Real Madrid put on a real show at the wedding of their teammate Éder Militão. Despite the generally reserved atmosphere of the event, the players’ emotions and sense of humor made the evening truly unforgettable.

The 27-year-old Militão once again tied the knot with model Tainá Castro. The celebration took place at the luxurious Palacio Tangará hotel in São Paulo and, according to La Vanguardia, gathered over 300 guests. The total wedding expenses reached around 308,000 euros—with half the budget spent on entertainment, including a performance by the renowned singer Gusttavo Lima.

The wedding party saw not only the groom shining, but also other Real Madrid players. Vinícius, Rodrygo, and Militão himself took to the stage with microphones, performing songs alongside the artist. Eduardo Camavinga not only cheered them on but also delighted guests with his dancing and a graceful waltz.

#RealMadrid may not have many of them, but they're definitely on their holidays. pic.twitter.com/65VyXWhnlj — Football España (@footballespana_) July 19, 2025

Interestingly, the newlyweds have decided to postpone their honeymoon—Militão doesn’t want to miss the highly anticipated party for Vinícius Júnior’s 25th birthday, which is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro in the coming days.