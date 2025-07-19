Following in Modrić's footsteps. Milan targets Real Madrid defender Fran García

Real Madrid's left-back Fran García could be set to swap La Liga for Serie A, as Milan are eyeing the defender as a replacement for the departed Theo Hernández and looking to strengthen the left side of their defense. The club believes García can fill the gap on the flank and has already drawn up a transfer plan to bring him in.

According to AS, the move could be made easier by Luka Modrić's recent switch to Italy. The Croatian midfielder spent considerable time playing alongside García at Real, and their strong relationship could prove decisive in negotiations.

Interestingly, Real are open to letting the 25-year-old Spaniard go, but are demanding €20 million for his transfer. García himself has yet to make a final decision about his future, but Madrid have already signed Carreras from Benfica, who is expected to cover the left-back position.