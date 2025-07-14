Real Madrid officially announces the signing of Álvaro Carreras

The 22-year-old Spaniard is now set to join the Galácticos.

Details: Today, Real Madrid's official account on social network X released the news regarding the left-back from Portuguese side Benfica, who has now become a player for the royal club.

Reports indicate that the deal is valued at approximately €50 million, with a contract running through to 2031.

The official unveiling ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, while the player himself is still deciding on his squad number.

Carreras joined Benfica in 2024 from Manchester United for €6 million and has since played 68 matches for the Eagles, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists.

