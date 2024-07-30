Napoli striker's agent denies information about Chelsea's player swap formula

Napoli is highly interested in signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, while Napoli's striker, Victor Osimhen, desires to leave the club.

Earlier reports suggested that Lukaku would join Napoli on a permanent basis. Currently, the clubs are only negotiating the transfer fee for the Belgian to move to Italy. Simultaneously, Osimhen would transfer to Chelsea on loan until the end of the season, with an option for a mandatory purchase.

However, the Nigerian striker's agent, Roberto Calenda, has refuted this information and urged respect for the player, dismissing the rumors as fake news.

"I've read about 'fantastic exchanges' involving Victor... as if he were a package to be quickly delivered. This man is the top scorer of Napoli's third Scudetto in history. Show respect and stop spreading fake news," he stated.

Last season, Lukaku was on loan at Roma, scoring 13 goals in 32 Serie A matches. Osimhen, over four seasons at Napoli, has netted 76 goals in 133 matches across all competitions.