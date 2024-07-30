Napoli and Chelsea have found a formula for swapping star forwards

Rumors have been swirling all summer about a potential move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to Napoli, where he would reunite with Antonio Conte, his former manager at Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Napoli's top scorer, Victor Osimhen, is looking to change clubs, with Chelsea keen on acquiring him.

According to David Ornstein, the clubs have finally found a formula that suits both parties.

Lukaku is set to join Napoli on a permanent basis, with the clubs currently negotiating the transfer fee for the Belgian striker.

Simultaneously, Osimhen will move to Chelsea on loan until the end of the season, with an option for a mandatory purchase. Due to Financial Fair Play constraints, Chelsea cannot afford to buy Osimhen outright this summer.

Last season, Lukaku played on loan for AS Roma, scoring 13 goals in 32 Serie A matches. Osimhen, over four seasons at Napoli, has netted 76 goals in 133 matches across all competitions.