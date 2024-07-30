RU RU
Football news Atletico are very close to signing the Chelsea and England midfielder

Atletico are very close to signing the Chelsea and England midfielder

Football news Yesterday, 04:38
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Atletico are very close to signing the Chelsea and England midfielder Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Due to Financial Fair Play regulations, Chelsea is compelled to sell players to bolster their squad with new performers. This summer, it seems likely that central midfielder Conor Gallagher will be leaving the London club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have entered direct negotiations regarding Gallagher's transfer. The Madrid club is expected to pay between 35 and 40 million euros for the English midfielder.

Gallagher's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2025, so he will have to leave his boyhood club despite his desire to stay.

Initial contacts between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid took place back in May, but now the clubs are closer than ever to reaching an agreement.

Gallagher, a Chelsea academy product, scored 5 goals and provided 7 assists in 37 Premier League matches last season. Previously, Chelsea had loaned Gallagher to Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Charlton Athletic, and Swansea City.

